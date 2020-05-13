Video: Mendy Klein Memorial Tribute





It was just two short years ago that Klal Yisroel lost Mendy Klein, a true leader amongst men. Mendy was to have been honored at the Movement in Time dinner held by Agudas Yisroel just a short while later, instead this video tribute was presented. The void left by Mendy’s untimely Petirah cannot be easily filled, but we can all learn from Mendy how to do more, to be more and above all else, to care more.