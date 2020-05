Sponsored Content





You’ve enjoyed her food at simchas,The Atrium, Charna, and so many more venues.

Famed caterer, Mrs. Yocheved Gelbman will DELIVER

The “Ta’am of Shabbos” to your home.

Delicious Challos, fish, chicken, kugels, salads.

CATERING WITH THAT SPECIAL TOUCH!

PLEASE CALL 354-1036/3869 FREE DELIVERY

Orders need to be in Thursday 5/14 by 9 AM