Israel Increases Alert Along Northern Border As Infiltrator Shot and Injured





The IDF has increased its alert level along the northern border with Lebanon after a number of attempted incursions have taken place over the past month.

An official within the IDF stated that there have been three instances in which people from Lebanon have attempted to infiltrate the border fence that separates between Israel and Lebanon in the past month.

On Sunday, IDF soldiers shot and wounded a suspected infiltrator after he illegally entered the country in the Har Dov (Sheba’a Farms) area of the Golan Heights. “We can’t afford to let our guard down in this sensitive area. In one instance a person cut the fence in three [separate] locations, another time it was an ostensibly innocent Sudanese person crossing the fence and today it was a seemingly “innocent” shepherd taking a walk in the area, not aware of warnings and continuing to march towards IDF posts. We will not stand for [such infractions] and so the order was given to [eliminate the threat] and the IDF acted effectively.”

High ranking officials in the Defense Ministry told Israeli media they believe that hostile elements in Lebanon are testing Israel’s vigilance across the border and are occasionally allowing “innocent” people to cross or even damage the security fence.

