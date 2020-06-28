ANOTHER ONE: L’oreal To Remove Words Like ‘Whitening’ From Skin Products

French cosmetics giant L’Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products, a move that comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.
The company said in a statement Saturday that it “has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products.”
L’Oreal’s decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever on Thursday. It is among a number of companies that have been the target of criticism in the wake of Floyd’s death following his arrest in Minneapolis.
Earlier this month, L’Oreal tweeted that that it “stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind. … Speaking out is worth it.” The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company’s business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.
(AP)
On the other hand, products such as “White-Out” are sure to do very well…
Where can I purchase teeth blackening products? I want to show my support for BLM.
Imagine how appealing “blackening” would sound.
Will they replace it with blackening? Will we still be able to buy tooth whitening products? Will the BlackBerry phone become popular once again? Will the Sun and Daylight also become taboo?
Remember when laundry detergents advertised, “Makes whites whiter, makes coloreds brighter”? Maybe that could now be the motto of a university.
The world has gone nuts!!!