Motzei Shabbos News Roudup From Israel





Israelis throughout Judea and Samaria as well as Yerushalayim were woken up to the sound of fireworks going off. The loud noises, which sound very close to gunshots, began just before 8:00 a.m. on Shabbos morning and continued throughout the day until just before 11:00 p.m. in many areas. Residents in many Jewish communities complained about the noise and municipalities and regional council hurried to alert their citizens that the noise were indeed just fireworks. The fireworks were launched by Palestinian Muslims in celebration of the end of the school year. The firing of the explosives worried many residents as it is highly unusual for such celebrations to begin that early in the morning and continue on for the entire day.

The Iranian media agency Isana reported on Saturday night that there was a major explosion in a residential building in Teheran. The agency reported that official channels were blaming the explosion on a gas leak and that one person was injured in the explosion.

Minister of Higher Education and Water Resources Zeev Elkin announced on his Twitter feed on Motzei Shabbos that one of his advisers was diagnosed with Covid-19. In the note, he said that he will be entering into self-isolation until the results of his Corona test come back. Elkin said that according to Health Ministry regulations he does not have to enter into isolation as he was not in physical proximity to the advisor in the past two weeks. However, he decided to take extra precautions and enter into isolation in any case.

The car of Abed Albast Salama, the Mayor of the Arab town of Kalansawa, was found burned while the mayor was participating in a wedding. Police have said that they suspect an arsonist was behind the burning of the vehicle and that they have opened an investigation into the incident. No injuries were reported.

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in an act of violence that took place near the Ofir Center in Eilat. Magen David Adom ambulance teams and United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs treated the man at the scene before transporting him to Yoseftal Medical Center in the city.

A 66-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was ht by a car on Ha’Ta’arucha Street in Tel Aviv. He was treated at the scene by MDA and UH and taken to Ichilov Hospital for further care.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured during an accident that took place in the Hevel Modi’in region. MDA and UH teams performed CPR on the man and transported him to Tel Hashomer (Sheba) hospital for further care.

The Union of Israeli Social Workers announced that the fight for proper working conditions and benefits for social workers across the country is expected to take a lengthy period of time. The union is preparing to cancel all social services for a lengthy period of time until the issues are resolved. “We are prepared to cease all work for a number of months,” the union said in a statement. “The treasury will not break us even though they continue to ignore of our strike and are conducting humiliating dialogue with us. Social workers, who are already collapsing under their workload and are being told that they have to work more in order to receive a few extra shekels is out of line,” the union told the Israeli media.

70,000 tourists (mostly Israeli) visited national parks and nature reserves over the weekend. The most popular destinations included Tel Afek, Gan HaShlosha, Nachal Dalyot (Majarse), Ein Gedi, Caesarea, and the Banias.

