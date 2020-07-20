Israel Closed To Non-Israelis Until At Least September





The Israel Airports Authority announced on Monday that it is extending its restrictions on the entry of non-Israeli citizens into Israel until at least September 1.

The restrictions were extended due to the worrying spike of coronavirus infections in Israel in recent weeks, the IAA said.

There are exemptions to the ban for relatives of Israeli citizens who wish to travel to Israel for a simcha, or lo aleinu, a levaya.

All travelers to Israel must enter quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







