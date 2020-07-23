Is that Letter Kosher or Pasul?





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Because of the proliferation of back yard minyanim, numerous shailos come up about the kashrus of different letters in the private sifrei Torah that are used. There is almost nothing available online for someone to check in an emergency.

I have written a sefer called Mezuzah a Comprehensive Guide with a section in the back about each letter. It is available on Amazon. It has haskamos from Moreinu Rav Yisroel Belsky zt”l, Rav Aryeh Schechter a leading Sofer, Rav Dovid Kviat zt”l, Dayan Roth, and Rav Scheinberg zt”l. Apologies for not including the pictures.

The following is what to look for when checking each of the letters of a sefer Torah. We shall go through each letter and discuss what constitutes an invalid letter, under what circumstances it is permissible to correct, and other applicable Halachos[1].

In this section the letters (and consequently the Mezuzah) are described as either invalid, valid, or the issue must be resolved by showing the letter to a child. This is called Sheailas tinok. [There is also a fourth category where one must show the letter to a halachic decisor. This is called Sheailas chochom.]

The source of the law that certain types of letters must be shown to a child is from a passage in the Talmud (Menachos 29b):

Raami the son of Tamri had a vov in the word Vayaharog that broke. He came before Rabbi Zeira. (Rabbi Zeira) told him: “Go bring[2] a child that is neither very bright nor stupid. If he reads it as vayaharog then it is kosher. If he reads it as yeyareg it is invalid.”

From this section of the Talmud we can derive a number of insights. The child that is asked to read the letter must be proficient in identifying the letters and in reading it properly. Yet the child should not be intelligent or mature enough to be able to decipher the letter using contextual clues[3]. It is to this type of child to which the Halachos below refer.

If the child does not recognize the letter immediately, but only recognized it after contemplating it, we view the situation as if the child was never asked and the question should be presented to a different child[4]. One may rely upon a majority of Tinokos as well[5].

When the letter is shown to the child one should cover the letters that precede and follow the letter in question[6]. When the letters can only be identified in relation to the other letters such as a vov being to short or a zayin may look like an Final nun, the letters re not covered[7].

Some Halachos to Know:

Rishumo nikar– If a letter was erased but its outline is discernable to the extent that a child can still identify it, the Mezuzah is still valid[8].

A discolored letter- If the blackink came off a letter and what is left has a reddish hue, this is considered a change in the letter’s appearance and the Mezuzah is invalid[9]. However, if the color of the ink merely changed because of age, the Mezuzah is still perfectly valid[10]. Also, if even some of the black remains, the Mezuzah is still valid[11].

If the Mezuzah became water-damagedand stains appear on the Mezuzah that do not affect the appearance of the letters – the Mezuzah is still valid[12].

If the crackcannot be detected by the naked eye and can only be seen by putting it against the sun, it is still considered kosher[13].

Corrections:

There are a number of psulim, errors, that may be corrected in an otherwise invalid Mezuzah[14]. These corrections should only be initiated by a competent sofer. One must also realize that if the sofer made these errors at the outset, his knowledge and ability to adhere to the other complexities of writing a Mezuzah may be called into question.

The letters in the next section describe the letter forms of the Bais Yoseph. Please note that the pictures included may not be accurate and do not always follow the directions in the text.

Aleph

An aleph has three parts, they are the upper yud, the lower yud, and the body known as the guf. If the upper or lower yud is disconnected from the body, even though a child identifies the letter properly, the Mezuzah is no longer valid[15]. If the child can identify the letter properly, however, the Mezuzah may be repaired and there is no problem of shelo kesidran, writing the letters out of order[16]. This is only regarding this paragraph and not necessarily those that follow.

If the body itself is split in half the Mezuzah is invalid[17].

If either the upper yud or the lower yud is fully touching the body to the extent that it is not recognized as a yud the aleph is invalid[18]. This letter may not be repaired even if a child can read the letter properly[19].

If either the upper yud or lower yud is touching the body, even if it is still recognized as a yud, it is invalid[20]. There may be situations where this can be repaired.

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[21].

Bais

The Bais has three parts to it, the gag, the basis and the aikev. The gag is the horizontal upper line, known as the roof. The basis is the horizontal line on the bottom known as the foundation. The aikev is small line sticking outward known as the heel. The gag and the basis are connected with a straight line downward.

If the gag and the basis are disconnected the Mezuzah is invalid[22].

If the lower right side of the basis is rounded the Mezuzah is invalid[23].

If the bais is missing an Aikev the Mezuzah is still kosher[24]. This is only if the bottom corner is still square[25].

If the Bais is rounded on the upper right gag the Mezuzah is kosher. This is, in fact, the manner in which Sephardim form a Bais[26]. However, since some authorities[27] are in doubt as to whether this Bais is kosher for Ashkenazi Jews, an Ashkenazi Jew should ideally not purchase a Sephardic Mezuzah[28]. If no other Mezuzah is available he may purchase it. However, he should not delay his affixing of the Mezuzah on this account. If possible, he should recite the blessing on an Ashkenazi Mezuzah. If this is not possible an Ashkenazi Jew may recite a blessing on a Sephardic Mezuzah and vice versa.

If part of the gag or the basis is split, then a child should be asked to identify the letter[29]. If one wishes the letter to be kosher without repair, then the disconnected parts must be covered when the child is consulted. If the child identifies it as a nun or any letter other than a bais the Mezuzah is invalid. If he correctly identifies the letter, then it is kosher even without a repair, if what was left over in the kosher gag or basis is significantly more than the length of a kulmus. If it is less than a kulmus and the child identifies the letter, the letter may be repaired, but it may not be used without the repair[30].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[31].

Gimel

There are four parts to the Gimel. The tagim, the rosh, the regel and the yerech. The tagim are the three crowns at the top of the letter. The rosh is the top of the letter. The regel is the foot slanting to the right. The yerech is the extension on the left starting at the middle of the regel. The regel starts from the lower middle of the rosh.

If the regel and the yerech are stuck together entirely and the gimel now looks like a nun the Mezuzah is invalid[32].

If the rosh is disconnected from the rest of the letter the Mezuzah is invalid[33].

The three tagim should extend upward from the top of the rosh. The tagim should not touch each other. If the tagim are either stuck together, detached from the letter or missing, the Mezuzah is still valid[34]. Ideally, it should be fixed[35]. It should be noted that if by being stuck together, the tagim form the letter of either a shin or an ayin, most authorities write that the letter is invalid[36]. Thus the Mezuzah should not be used until it is repaired.

The tagim should look like a small zayin with a small head on each of the three tagim. If the tag is merely a line, it is still considered a kosher tag.

It should be noted that some Poskim feel that if a tag looks like a vov or a zayin and becomes disconnected from the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that it is viewed as an extra letter in the Mezuzah[37].

If the regel starts at the side of the rosh instead of the lower middle the Mezuzah is still kosher[38].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[39].

Dalet

There are three parts to the dalet: The gag, the aikev, and the regel. The gag is the roof or the top of the dalet. The aikev is the right side of this top line. The regel is the foot that extends downward and slants to the right.

If the regel is detached from the gag the Mezuzah is invalid[40].

If the regel is split in half but still has a portion (the size of a yud) attached to the gag the Mezuzah is still valid[41].

If part of the gag is split, then a child should be asked to identify the letter[42]. If one wishes the letter to be kosher without repair, then the disconnected parts must be covered when the child is consulted. If the child identifies it as a zayin or any letter other than a dalet the Mezuzah is invalid. If he correctly identifies the letter, then it is kosher even without a repair, if what was left over in the kosher gag is significantly more than the length of a kulmus. If it is less than a kulmus and the child identifies the letter, the letter may be repaired, but it may not be used without the repair[43].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[44].

Hay

The Hay has four parts to it: The gag, the aikev, the regel, and the nekudah. The gag is the roof or the top of the hay. The aikev is the right side of this top line. The regel is the foot that extends downward. The nekudah is the dot or upside down yud that appears in the lower left corner of the letter

If the regel is detached from the gag the Mezuzah is invalid[45].

If the regel is split in half but still has a portion (the size of a yud) attached to the gag the Mezuzah is still valid[46].

If the nekudah has lost its shape as a yud but still has some thickness and it is parallel to the end of the regel the Mezuzah is still valid[47].

If part of the gag is split, then a child should be asked to identify the letter[48]. If one wishes the letter to be kosher without repair, then the disconnected parts must be covered when the child is consulted. Regarding the nekudah, everything to the left of the split must be covered as well. (If there is no part of the nekudah to the right of the split, the letter is invalid.) If the child identifies it as a zayin or any letter other than a hay, the Mezuzah is invalid. If he correctly identifies the letter, then it is kosher even without a repair.

If the yud of the nekudah is not parallel to the bottom of the regel the letter must be shown to a child. If the child cannot identify the letter the Mezuzah is invalid.

If the yud of the nekudah is touching the gag the letter is invalid.[49].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[50].

Vov

There are two parts to the vov: the rosh and the regel. The rosh is the top and the regel is the foot that extends down from the right side of the rosh.

The regel or foot should be wider toward the top and should taper down to a point at the bottom.

The rosh should be equal to the width of a kulmus – quill[51]. If the rosh is too long and is equal to the length of its regel, the Mezuzah is invalid[52]. If it is long, causing the letter to possibly resembly a raish, then it must be shown to a child[53].

The right side of the vov’s rosh should be rounded. However, if it is straight instead of curved, the Mezuzah is still valid[54]. It should not come to a zavis chada, a sharp protruding corner[55].

If part of the regel is split in half the section that is not attached to the rosh must be covered and shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a yud or another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[56].

If the regel is very long the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as an Final nun or another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[57].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[58].

Zayin

The Zayin has three parts: The Tagim, the rosh and the regel. The tagim are the three crowns at the top of the letter. The rosh is the top and the regel is the foot that extends down from the bottom middle of the rosh.

The rosh should be pointed on all of its four sides[59].

The regel should extend down from the middle of the rosh. As it goes down it should become wider until it reaches the halfway point. After the regel reaches the halfway point it now becomes thinner until it reaches a point at the bottom[60].

If the regel is detached from the gag the Mezuzah is invalid[61].

The three tagim should extend upward from the top of the rosh. The tagim should not touch each other. If the tagim are either stuck together, detached from the letter or missing, the Mezuzah is still valid[62]. Ideally, it should be fixed[63]. It should be noted that if by being stuck together, the tagim form the letter of either a shin or an ayin, most authorities write that the letter is invalid[64]. Thus the Mezuzah should not be used until it is repaired.

The tagim should look like a small zayin with a small head on each of the three tagim. If the tag is merely a line, it is still considered a kosher tag.

It should be noted that some Poskim feel that if a tag looks like a vov or a zayin and becomes disconnected from the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that it is viewed as an extra letter in the Mezuzah[65].

If the regel is disconnected from the rosh the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah may be repaired. If the child identifies it as a yud or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[66].

Similarly, if the regel is very close to the right side of the rosh, one must cover the Tagim, and the letter must be shown to a child. . If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a vov or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[67].

Similarly, if the regel is extremely long the letter is invalid. If it is longer than to quill-lengths, then it must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as an Final nun or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[68].

Similarly, if the rosh is too long toward the left the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a dalet or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[69].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[70].

Ches

There are five parts to the ches: the two gags, the right regel the left regel and the chatoteres. The gag is at the top of each regel. The gags are connected to each other with an upside down v called a chatoteres[71]. The right side of the chatoteres is thicker than the left side.

If the chatoteres is broken and it appears as if there are two zayins, the Mezuzah is invalid[72].

If either the left regel or the right regel is disconnected from the gag the Mezuzah is invalid[73].

If the ches is written without a chatoteres but with one gag stretching across entirely – similar to a ches in regular print, the Mezuzah is still valid[74]. This is the way Sephardim fashion a ches. Indeed, Ashkenazi Jews use this type of ches when writing a get (a Jewish divorce document).

If either the left or the right regel and the gag above it appear as a vov instead of as a zayin the Mezuzah is still valid[75].

If either the left or the right regel and the gag above it appear as a dalet instead of as a zayin the Mezuzah is still valid[76].

If either the right regel or left regel is very short or broken, but a section the size of a yud still remains connected to the gag the Mezuzah is valid[77].

However, if the left regel is very short or broken, but a section the size of a yud still remains connected to the gag, and the gag was formed as one unit similar to a Sephardic ches then the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a dalet or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[78].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[79].

Tes

There are six parts to the tes : the tagim, the right rosh, the left rosh, the basis, and the right and left regel. The tagim are the three crowns at the top of the left side of the letter. The right rosh is curved into the letter on its left side. The left rosh appears as the top of a Zayin. The left and right regel connect the rosh to the basis. The basis is the horizontal line at the bottom of the letter.

If either rosh is disconnected from the rest of the letter the Mezuzah is invalid[80].

If the basis is split in half the Mezuzah is invalid[81].

The three tagim should extend upward from the top of the rosh. The tagim should not touch each other. If the tagim are either stuck together, detached from the letter or missing, the Mezuzah is still valid[82]. Ideally, it should be fixed[83]. It should be noted that if by being stuck together, the tagim form the letter of either a shin or an ayin, most authorities write that the letter is invalid[84]. Thus the Mezuzah should not be used until it is repaired.

The tagim should look like a small zayin with a small head on each of the three tagim. If the tag is merely a line, it is still considered a kosher tag.

It should be noted that some Poskim feel that if a tag looks like a vov or a zayin and becomes disconnected from the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that it is viewed as an extra letter in the Mezuzah[85].

If the left rosh appears as a vov instead of as a zayin the Mezuzah is still valid[86].

If the right rosh does not bend inward toward the inside of the letter the Mezuzah is still valid[87]. However, it should be fixed[88].

If the left rosh and the right rosh are connected with a thick line the Mezuzah is invalid. If the two heads are separate and it is a small thin line the Mezuzah is invalid unless the line is erased[89]. If one is unsure whether it is a thin or thick line, or if it may look like a samech, the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid if the thin line is removed. If the child identifies it as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[90].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[91].

Yud

The letter yud is the letter that is most likely to become invalid.

There are four parts to the yud: the tag, the body of the yud, the regel, and the oketz. The tag appears on the upper left side of the body of the yud. The oketz appears on the lower left side of the yud. The regel appears on the lower right side of the yud and bends toward the left.

Ideally, the yud should be of an equal length and width. It should be equal to the width of the kulmus – the quill.

If the left oketz is as long as a regel the Mezuzah is invalid[92].

If the tag on the upper left side of the yud is long and the letter looks like a lamed the Mezuzah is invalid[93].

If the regel is disconnected from the body of the yud the Mezuzah is invalid[94].

If the yud is missing the tag there is a debate as to whether the Mezuzah is still valid[95].

If the yud is missing the oketz there is also a debate as to whether the Mezuzah is valid[96].

If the regel is very long the letter must be shown to a child. . If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a vov or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[97].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[98].

Chof

There are two parts to the chof : the gag and the basis. The gag is the roof and the basis is the foundation at the bottom. They are both rounded on the right side and are connected together with a line. This line[99] should be as tall as the width of a quill (kulmus). The gag and the basis should also be as wide as the width of a quill (kulmus).

If the gag and the basis are disconnected the Mezuzah is invalid[100].

If the gag and the basis are both square and not rounded the Mezuzah is invalid[101].

If the gag is square and not rounded, but the basis is rounded, the Mezuzah is still valid[102]. Some authorities, however, are stringent[103].

If either the gag or the basis are only slightly rounded the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a bais or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[104].

If the gag and the basis are both short the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a nun or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[105].

If part of the gag or the basis is split, then a child should be asked to identify the letter[106]. If one wishes the letter to be kosher without repair, then the disconnected parts must be covered when the child is consulted. If the child identifies it as a nun or any letter other than a chof, the Mezuzah is invalid. If he correctly identifies the letter, then it is kosher even without a repair, if what was left over in the kosher gag or basis is significantly more than the length of a kulmus. If it is less than a kulmus and the child identifies the letter, the letter may be repaired, but it may not be used without the repair[107].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[108].

Final Chof

There are two parts to the Final chof : the gag and the regel. The gag is the horizontal line on top. The regel is the vertical line going down from the gag. The gag must be rounded on its upper right side. If it is pointed, the Mezuzah is invalid[109].

If part of the regel is split and the remaining part of the regel that is attached to the gag is either smaller than or equal in length to the gag the Mezuzah is invalid[110].

If the gag is too short the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as an Final nun or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[111].

If the regel is broken but the part that remains is longer than the length of the gag the letter must be shown to a child. The portion that is cut off must be covered. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a raish or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[112]. However, ideally the regel should be long enough to form a regular chof if it were folded over. In other words, it should be twice the length of the gag. If it is not this long, and a child does not identify it as a Raish it may be lengthened[113].

Sometimes the sofer will extend the gag of an Final chof at the left end of a line of a Mezuzah. One should check to see if the proportions are correct.

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[114].

Lamed

There are four parts to the lamed: the tzavar, the yerech, the gag, and the basis. The tzavar (which resembles a vov) is the upper left part[115], which attaches to the horizontal line. The horizontal line is the gag. The yerech is leg on the right side that stretches from the gag to the basis. The basis is the lowest part of the letter.

If the tzavar is disconnected from the rest of the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid[116].

If the gag is disconnected from the basis the Mezuzah is invalid[117].

If the top of the lamed enters the inner space of a dalet or raish above it, the Mezuzah is invalid[118].

If the tzavar of the lamed is very short the Mezuzah is still valid[119].

If the tzavar of the lamed is straight without an upper head twisting left, (i.e. the left part of the vov) the Mezuzah is still valid if one has no other Mezuzah[120]. A bracha, however, should not be recited on it. One should replace it as soon as possible.

If the tzavar of the lamed enters into the inner space of an aleph, a ches, or an Final chof, the rest of the lamed must be covered and the upper letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as another letter, the Mezuzah is invalid[121].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[122].

Mem

There are three parts to the mem: the gag, the basis, and the chartohm. The gag is on the top right and its lower left side is connected to the chartohm. The basis is on the bottom of the letter and is connected to the gag with a straight line on the right side. The chartohm is a vov that is connected to the rest of the letter at the lower right side of its head. It is connected to the lower left side of the gag.

If the chartohm is disconnected from the rest of the mem the Mezuzah is invalid[123].

If the gag is disconnected from the basis the Mezuzah is invalid[124].

If the chartohm is connected at all to the basis the Mezuzah is invalid[125].

If the chartohm is fully connected to the top and bottom of the gag the Mezuzah is invalid[126]. If the chartohm is connected to the bottom of the chof, the letter may not be corrected[127].

If the chartohm is short but still has the length of a yud, and a child reads it properly, the Mezuzah is still valid[128] but should still be fixed.

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[129].

Final Mem

There are two parts to the Final mem: the gag and the basis. They are connected to each other on both sides with a straight line going down. The gag is extended slightly past the basis on the left side. All four sides are square.

If the letter is broken on any of the four sides the Mezuzah is invalid[130].

If either side of the basis is rounded the Mezuzah is invalid[131].

If the gag does not extend at all past the basis the Mezuzah is still valid[132].

If the gag extends very much past the basis on the left side the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[133].

If either of the corners of the basis is slightly rounded, the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a samech the Mezuzah is invalid[134].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[135].

Nun

There are four parts to the nun: the tagim, the rosh, the tzavar and the basis. The tagim are the three crowns at the top of the letter. The rosh is the top of the nun. The basis is the bottom of the nun and is rounded on the right. The tzavar connects the middle of the rosh to the right side of the basis.

If the rosh is disconnected from the tzavar or if the basis is disconnected from the tzavar the Mezuzah is invalid[136].

If a line extends downward from the right side of the basis making the letter slightly resemble a gimel the Mezuzah is invalid[137].

The three tagim should extend upward from the top of the rosh. The tagim should not touch each other. If the tagim are either stuck together, detached from the letter or missing, the Mezuzah is still valid[138]. Ideally, it should be fixed[139]. It should be noted that if by being stuck together, the tagim form the letter of either a shin or an ayin, most authorities write that the letter is invalid[140]. Thus the Mezuzah should not be used until it is repaired.

The tagim should look like a small zayin with a small head on each of the three tagim. If the tag is merely a line, it is still considered a kosher tag.

It should be noted that some Poskim feel that if a tag looks like a vov or a zayin and becomes disconnected from the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that it is viewed as an extra letter in the Mezuzah[141].

If the tzavar starts at the right side of the rosh instead of the middle of the rosh the Mezuzah is still valid[142].

If the basis is not rounded on the right side the Mezuzah is still valid[143].

If the basis and the rosh are both wider than usual the letter must be shown to a child. . If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[144].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[145].

Final Nun

There are three parts to the Final nun: the tagim, the rosh and the guf. The tagim are the three crowns at the top of the letter. The rosh is the top short horizontal line. The guf is the body of the letter, which is the long line extending down from the middle of the rosh.

If the rosh is disconnected from the guf the Mezuzah is invalid[146].

The three tagim should extend upward from the top of the rosh. The tagim should not touch each other. If the tagim are either stuck together, detached from the letter or missing, the Mezuzah is still valid[147]. Ideally, it should be fixed[148]. It should be noted that if by being stuck together, the tagim form the letter of either a shin or an ayin, most authorities write that the letter is invalid[149]. Thus the Mezuzah should not be used until it is repaired.

The tagim should look like a small zayin with a small head on each of the three tagim. If the tag is merely a line, it is still considered a kosher tag.

It should be noted that some Poskim feel that if a tag looks like a vov or a zayin and becomes disconnected from the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that it is viewed as an extra letter in the Mezuzah[150].

If the guf itself is split then the bottom part must be covered and the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a Zayin or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[151].

If the lower part of the guf of the nun extends into the airspace of another letter than the rest of the nun should be covered and the letter below must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[152].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[153].

Samech

There are two parts to the samech: the gag and the basis. They are connected to each other on both sides with rounded semi-circular lines going down. The gag is extended slightly past the basis on the left side. All corners are rounded except for the upper left.

If the letter is broken on any of the four sides the Mezuzah is invalid[154].

If either side of the basis is not rounded the Mezuzah is invalid[155].

If the gag does not extend at all past the basis the Mezuzah is still valid[156].

If the gag extends very much past the basis on the left side the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[157].

If either of the corners of the basis is only slightly rounded, the letter must be shown to a child. . If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as an Final mem the Mezuzah is invalid[158].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[159].

Ayin

There are five parts to the ayin: the tagim, the right rosh the left rosh, the guf, and the line that connects the left rosh to the guf. The tagim are the three crowns at the top of the letter.

If either rosh is disconnected from the rest of the guf the Mezuzah is invalid. Similarly, if the guf is split in half the Mezuzah is invalid[160].

If either the right rosh or the left rosh are fully connected (filled in) on their left side that they no longer appear as a yud (i.e. there is no head and foot to the yud) the Mezuzah is invalid[161].

If the left rosh is connected to the leftmost side of the guf and not slightly to the right of it the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that the letter now appears as a tes. Anytime a letter clearly resembles another letter the letter is invalid and there is no need to consult a child.

If the left rosh and the right rosh are connected with a thick line the Mezuzah is invalid. If it is a small thin line the Mezuzah is invalid unless the line is erased[162]. If one is unsure whether it is a thin or thick line, the letter must be shown to a child. . If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid if the thin line is removed. If the child identifies it as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[163].

The three tagim should extend upward from the top of the rosh. The tagim should not touch each other. If the tagim are either stuck together, detached from the letter or missing, the Mezuzah is still valid[164]. Ideally, it should be fixed[165]. It should be noted that if by being stuck together, the tagim form the letter of either a shin or an ayin, most authorities write that the letter is invalid[166]. Thus the Mezuzah should not be used until it is repaired.

The tagim should look like a small zayin with a small head on each of the three tagim. If the tag is merely a line, it is still considered a kosher tag.

It should be noted that some Poskim feel that if a tag looks like a vov or a zayin and becomes disconnected from the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that it is viewed as an extra letter in the Mezuzah[167].

If the left rosh is connected very closely to the left edge of the guf the letter must be shown to a child. . If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a tes or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[168].

If the line connecting the left rosh to the guf extends past the guf forming an X the letter must be shown to a child. . If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a tes or as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[169].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[170].

Pay

There are three parts to the pay: the gag, the basis, and the nekudah. The gag is the horizontal line on top of the letter it suspends the nekudah underneath it. The nekudah is an upside vov head (or yud) connected to the bottom left of the gag. The basis is the bottom horizontal line. It is connected to the gag by a line that has a slight inward protrusion.

If the Nekudah is disconnected from the gag the Mezuzah is invalid. Likewise, if the gag is split or disconnected from the basis the Mezuzah is invalid[171]. If the child can identify the letter properly, however, the Mezuzah may be repaired and there is no problem of shelo kesidran, writing the letters out of order[172]. This is only regarding this paragraph and not those that follow.

If the nekudah is filled in all the way to the gag the Mezuzah is invalid[173].

If merely a small protrusion of the nekudah touches a part of the rest of the letter the Mezuzah may be repaired[174]. It may not be used until it is repaired. Sephardim, however, rule that it is invalid[175].

If the nekudah is suspended toward the middle of the gag and not from the left edge of the gag the Mezuzah is still valid. If it is at the middle or past the middle the Mezuzah is invalid according to many authorities[176].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[177].

Final Pay

There are three parts to the Final pay: the gag, the regel, and the nekudah. The gag is the horizontal line on top of the letter it suspends the nekudah underneath it. The nekudah is an upside vov head (or yud) connected to the bottom left of the gag. The regel is attached to Gag on the right side in a rounded or squared fashion[178].

If the Nekudah is disconnected from the gag the Mezuzah is invalid. Likewise, if the gag is split or disconnected from the regel the Mezuzah is invalid[179]. If the child can identify the letter properly, however, the Mezuzah may be repaired and there is no problem of shelo kesidran, writing the letters out of order[180]. This is only regarding this paragraph and not those that follow.

If the nekudah is filled in all the way to the gag the Mezuzah is invalid[181].

If merely a small protrusion of the nekudah touches a part of the rest of the letter the Mezuzah may be repaired[182]. It may not be used until it is repaired. Sephardim, however, rule that it is invalid[183].

If the nekudah is suspended toward the middle of the gag and not from the left edge of the gag the Mezuzah is still valid. If it is at the middle or past the middle the Mezuzah is invalid according to many authorities[184].

If the regel is so short that it does not extend past the Nekudah the distance of a yud the Mezuzah is invalid[185].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[186].

Tzadik

There are five parts to the tzadik: the tagim, the right rosh, the left rosh, tzavar and the basis. The tagim are the three crowns at the top of the letter. The right rosh is the top right of the tzadik, appearing as an upward yud. It is connected to a section of the tzavar that is a bit lower than its middle. It is connected to the tzavar on its right side. The AriZal writing connects it on its left side[187].

The left rosh is connected from its middle to the upper right side of the basis through the tzavar. The basis is the bottom of the tzadik and is rounded on the right. The tzavar connects the middle of the left rosh to the right side of the basis.

If the right rosh or left rosh is disconnected from the tzavar or if the basis is disconnected from the tzavar the Mezuzah is invalid[188].

If either the right rosh or the left rosh are fully connected on their side to the tzavar that they no longer appear as a yud (or a zayin) the Mezuzah is invalid.

The three tagim should extend upward from the top of the rosh. The tagim should not touch each other. If the tagim are either stuck together, detached from the letter or missing, the Mezuzah is still valid[189]. Ideally, it should be fixed[190]. It should be noted that if by being stuck together, the tagim form the letter of either a shin or an ayin, most authorities write that the letter is invalid[191]. Thus the Mezuzah should not be used until it is repaired.

The tagim should look like a small zayin with a small head on each of the three tagim. If the tag is merely a line, it is still considered a kosher tag.

It should be noted that some Poskim feel that if a tag looks like a vov or a zayin and becomes disconnected from the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that it is viewed as an extra letter in the Mezuzah[192].

If the tzavar starts at the right side of the rosh instead of the middle of the rosh the Mezuzah is still valid[193].

If the basis is not rounded on the right side the Mezuzah is still valid[194].

If the basis and either rosh are both wider than usual the letter must be shown to a child. . If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[195].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[196].

Final Tzadik

There are four parts to the Final tzadik: the tagim, the right rosh, the left rosh, and the regel. The tagim are the three crowns at the top of the letter. The left rosh is the top of the letter. The regel is the line running strait down from the left rosh. The right rosh is a diagonal yud that connects to the bottom of the highest quarter of the regel.

If either rosh is disconnected from the rest of the letter the Mezuzah is invalid[197].

If a line extends downward from the right side of the regel making the letter slightly resemble a gimel the Mezuzah is invalid[198].

If either the right rosh or the left rosh are fully connected on their side to the rest of the letter that they no longer appear as a yud (or a zayin), the Mezuzah is invalid.

The three tagim should extend upward from the top of the rosh. The tagim should not touch each other. If the tagim are either stuck together, detached from the letter or missing, the Mezuzah is still valid[199]. Ideally, it should be fixed[200]. It should be noted that if by being stuck together, the tagim form the letter of either a shin or an ayin, most authorities write that the letter is invalid[201]. Thus the Mezuzah should not be used until it is repaired.

The tagim should look like a small zayin with a small head on each of the three tagim. If the tag is merely a line, it is still considered a kosher tag.

It should be noted that some Poskim feel that if a tag looks like a vov or a zayin and becomes disconnected from the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that it is viewed as an extra letter in the Mezuzah[202].

If the regel starts at the right side of the left rosh instead of the middle of the rosh the Mezuzah is still valid[203].

If the regel under the connection to the right rosh is short but still the length of a yud the Mezuzah is valid[204].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[205].

Kuf

There are four parts to the kuf: the gag, the right yerech, the basis and the left regel. The gag is the horizontal line on top of the letter. It should be three quill lengths in width. The right yerech connects the gag to the basis with a thick line curving inward. The basis is a horizontal line on the bottom of the letter that is about one third of the width of the gag. The left regel begins slightly above the basis and ends below it.

If the gag is split to the extent that the left regel is no longer under the part of the gag that is still connected to the rest of the letter the Mezuzah is invalid[206].

If the left regel is split so that there is no longer a part of it the size of a yud past the basis the Mezuzah is invalid[207].

If the right yerech is split but there remains an amount of it still attached to the gag that is the size of a yud the Mezuzah is still valid[208].

If the left regel begins below the basis, the Mezuzah is invalid[209].

If the left regel touches either the gag or the basis the entire Mezuzah becomes invalid. If the touching occurred after the letter was completed there are some authorities[210] that are lenient and hold that it can be fixed with grairah, rubbing out the connection. Regardlessm it is invalid until it is repaired.

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[211].

Raish

There are two parts to the raish: the gag and the yerech. The gag is the horizontal line on top of the letter. The yerech is the vertical line on the right of the letter.

If the yerech is entirely disconnected from the gag the Mezuzah is invalid.

If the gag is squared on its right side the Mezuzah is invalid.

If the yerech is split but there remains a section of it the size of a yud[212] that is still attached to the gag the Mezuzah is still valid.

If the yerech is longer than usual or if the gag is shorter than usual the letter must be shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[213].

If part of the gag is split, the section that is not attached to the yerech must be covered and shown to a child. If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as a vov or another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[214].

If part of the gag is split, then a child should be asked to identify the letter[215]. If one wishes the letter to be kosher without repair, then the disconnected parts must be covered when the child is consulted. If the child identifies it as a vov or any letter other than a raish, the Mezuzah is invalid. If he correctly identifies the letter, then it is kosher even without a repair, if what was left over in the kosher gag is significantly more than the length of a kulmus. If it is less than a kulmus and the child identifies the letter, the letter may be repaired, but it may not be used without the repair[216].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[217].

Shin

There are five parts to the shin: the tagim, the right rosh, the middle rosh, the left rosh and the basis. The tagim are the three crowns at the top of the letter. Each of the three roshes is connected to the basis. On a non-Arizal shin the roshes appear as a yud, a vov and a zayin.

If any rosh is disconnected from the rest of the letter the Mezuzah is invalid[218].

If any rosh does not have the shape of a yud the Mezuzah is invalid[219].

If any rosh is connected to another rosh the Mezuzah is invalid[220].

The three tagim should extend upward from the top of the rosh. The tagim should not touch each other. If the tagim are either stuck together, detached from the letter or missing, the Mezuzah is still valid[221]. Ideally, it should be fixed[222]. It should be noted that if by being stuck together, the tagim form the letter of either a shin or an ayin, most authorities write that the letter is invalid[223]. Thus the Mezuzah should not be used until it is repaired.

The tagim should look like a small zayin with a small head on each of the three tagim. If the tag is merely a line, it is still considered a kosher tag.

It should be noted that some Poskim feel that if a tag looks like a vov or a zayin and becomes disconnected from the letter, the Mezuzah is invalid. The reason is that it is viewed as an extra letter in the Mezuzah[224].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[225].

Tof

The tof has three sections to it: The gag, the right regel (regel hayemini), and the left regel (regel smoli). The gag is the top horizontal line. The right regel is the right leg and the left regel is left leg.

If the gag is split in half the Mezuzah is invalid[226].

If either regel is disconnected from the gag the Mezuzah is invalid[227].

If the bottom of the left regel does not bend outwards the Mezuzah is invalid[228].

If the left regel is as short as a yud and the right regel is longer than usual the Mezuzah is invalid[229].

If the left regel begins from the lower middle of the gag the Mezuzah is still valid[230].

If the right regel is split in half but still has a portion (the size of a yud) attached to the gag the Mezuzah is still valid[231].

If the right regel is very long and the left regel is regular, the letter must be shown to a child. . If the child can identify the letter properly, the Mezuzah is valid. If the child identifies it as an Final phay or another letter the Mezuzah is invalid[232].

If the letter developed a hole, rip, or blotch (tishtush) on it, the Mezuzah is invalid[233].

The author can be reached at [email protected]








