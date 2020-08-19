Uman Mayor Protests Rosh Hashana Visitors With Sleeping Bag & Pillow





The mayor of Uman, Oleksandr Tsebriy, has settled outside the office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, equipped with a pillow, sleeping bag and folding chair, in a “protest” against the mass arrival of Jews to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

Tsebriy wants the Ukrainian government to forbid visitors to Uman before Rosh Hashanah due to the coronavirus pandemic and is waiting outside Zelensky’s office in a bid to meet with him regarding the issue, even equipping himself with a certificate that he is negative for the coronavirus. However, at least so far, he has not been admitted to the presidential office.

The mayor said that he is even prepared to block the entrance of Uman with checkpoints if the visitors aren’t banned.

Israel and Ukraine issued a joint statement on Tuesday discouraging visitors from coming to Uman for Rosh Hashanah due to fears of sparking a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







