Well-Known Israel Supporting Saudi Blogger Mohammed Saud’s Father Passes Away From COVID-19

The father of Israel supporter Mohammed Saud of Saudi Arabia, who has been ill with cancer and the coronavirus, passed away on Monday at the age of 76.

Mohammed’s father Fahd was already ill and receiving treatment for cancer when he contracted the coronavirus, which worsened his condition.

Mohammed had requested prayers for his father and many people in Israel and around the world prayed for him and even went to the Kosel to daven for him.

Mohammed told B’Chadrei Chareidim that he wants to tell everyone who davened for his father that they will receive reward from Heaven for uniting the nations.

Saud, known as the Saudi blogger, is a supporter of Israel, Netanyahu, and the Likud and is an active social media user. He speaks Hebrew well and he posts videos and messages in support of Israel in English, Arabic, and Hebrew.

Saud, who lives in the capital city of Riyadh, also has a habit of posting videos of himself singing Jewish, Israel and/or Chassidish songs on his social media channels.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ had tweeted when he learned that they were infected with COVID: “To my friend Mohammed Saud from Saudi Arabia. I was sorry to hear that your father and you are ill with the coronavirus. May G-d grant both of you a complete and speedy recovery.”

Saud visited Israel in 2019 as part of a delegation of media personalities from Muslim countries on the invitation of the Foreign Ministry and met Netanyahu in person. Unfortunately, during his visit, he was attacked by Palestinians, who spit at him, cursed him, and threw chairs at him due to his support for Israel. They screamed at him to “go to a shul,” and called him an animal and Zionist trash.

Saud posted a video expressing his condolences to the families of the victims of the anti-Semitic attack in Jersey City in December.

