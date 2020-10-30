Famed Saudi Blogger Mohammed Saud & His Ailing Father Ill With Covid, Asks For Prayers

Israel supporter Mohammed Saud of Saudi Arabia has contracted the coronavirus along with his father, who is ill with cancer and is now in critical condition.

Saud, who is well-known in Israel, asked for prayers and many Israelis responded with their best wishes and hopes for his and his father’s recovies, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Some Israelis even davened for Saud and his father at the Kosel, with at least one person putting a note with their names between the stones.

Tough days. My dad is in critical condition from cancer and corona together, I am now infected with corona and am at home, depressing — محمد سعود Mohammed Saud מוחמד סעוד 🇸🇦🇮🇱 (@mohsaud08) October 27, 2020

Saud, known as the Saudi blogger, is a supporter of Israel, Netanyahu, and the Likud and is an active social media user. He speaks Hebrew well and he posts videos and messages in support of Israel in English, Arabic, and Hebrew.

Saud, who lives in the capital city of Riyadh, also has a habit of posting videos of himself singing Jewish, Israel and/or Chassidish songs on his social media channels.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ responded to Saud’s news on Twitter: “To my friend Mohammed Saud from Saudi Arabia. I was sorry to hear that your father and you are ill with the coronavirus. May G-d grant both of you a complete and speedy recovery.”

To my Saudi friend @mohsaud08, I was sorry to hear that your father and you are ill with the coronavirus. May God grant both of you a complete and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/3z6urWyzhb — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 27, 2020

To which Saud responded: “Thank you so much Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏. Now I know that you’re not only a great leader but a leader with a huge heart.”

תודה רבה לך אדוני רה"מ בנימין נתניהו. עכשיו אני יודע שאתה לא רק מנהיג גדול, אלא מנהיג עם לב ענק ❤️ @netanyahu — محمد سعود Mohammed Saud מוחמד סעוד 🇸🇦🇮🇱 (@mohsaud08) October 28, 2020

Saud visited Israel in 2019 as part of a delegation of media personalities from Muslim countries on the invitation of the Foreign Ministry and met Netanyahu in person. Unfortunately, during his visit, he was attacked by Palestinians, who spit at him, cursed him, and threw chairs at him due to his support for Israel. They screamed at him to “go to a shul,” and called him an animal and Zionist trash.

Saud posted a video expressing his condolences to the families of the victims of the anti-Semitic attack in Jersey City in December.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)