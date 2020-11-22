5 Fugitives Die In Police Chase After Mass Jailbreak In Lebanon

0
Lebanese policemen stand guard a detention center of Baabda courthouse compound were nearly 70 inmates broke out of a prison early Saturday after smashing their cell doors and attacking prison guards, in the Beirut southeastern suburb of Baabda, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. According to a police statement, five of the 69 inmates were killed when a car they stole to get away crashed into a tree during an ensuing police chase. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Nearly 70 inmates broke out of a prison in Lebanon Saturday after smashing their cell doors and attacking prison guards, police said.

According to a police statement, five of the escaped inmates died when a car they stole while fleeing crashed into a tree during an ensuing police chase.

The mass prison break involving 69 prisoners occurred at a prison in Baabda, a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut. Police said so far 15 inmates have been re-arrested and four of the escaped prisoners handed themselves over.

Security forces sealed off the area around the prison and were conducting a manhunt for the remaining prisoners. An investigation into the incident is underway, according to the police statement.

(AP)