This Sunday @1pm, you can join the worldwide siyum on Maseches Eiruvin Daf Yomi – LIVE VIA ZOOM – click here:>



https://bit.ly/MDYLiveZoom

Thousands of People have transformed their lives with R’ Eli Stefansky’s Daf Yomi Shiurim.

Pesachim begins MONDAY! Finish before Pesach. Watch one shiur and see what everyone is talking about.

To Subscribe to Full Shiur CLICK HERE



For 8 Minute Daf Review via WhatsApp: CLICK HERE



To Receive Full Shiur Links via Whatsapp: CLICK HERE

WATCH A FULL SHIUR