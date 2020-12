The condition of the Mashgiach of the Mir Yerushalayim, Hagaon HaRav Aharon Chadash, has turned critical.

The Mashgiach was hospitalized in October for COVID-19, and was eventually hooked up to a ventilator.

Please say Tehillim for Aharon Dovid ben Tzivya Leah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)