Fakhrizadeh’s Sons: “He Was Warned Not To Travel, Mother Was Spared”

The sons of slain nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh spoke about the details of their father’s killing with Iran’s IRIB News on Friday, Israel’s Kan News reported.

“My father was hit four, five times by gunfire,” one of Fakhrizadeh’s sons said, adding that the bullets were shot at short range and the scene was “a war zone.”

He added that his mother was sitting next to his father in the car but was not targeted by the gunmen. (Fakhrizadeh’s wife suffered shrapnel wounds but was not hit by any bullets, according to a New York Times report.)

روایت فرزند شهید #فخری‌زاده از انتقال به بیمارستان: صحنه تروریستی ساده ای‌نبود در حقیقت جنگی تمام عیاربود! pic.twitter.com/WtAEvuMgU6 — خبرآنلاين (@khabaronlinee) December 4, 2020

Fakhrizadeh’s son added that his father was warned by his security team not to travel due to a high-risk warning for that day. “My father refused because he had an important meeting he had that day and was scheduled to lecture to his students,” he said.

Fakhrizadeh was a professor of physics at the Imam Hussein University in Tehran and was the former head of Iran’s Physics Research Center.

