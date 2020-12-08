WATCH: Satmar Rebbe Criticizes Heavy Jewish Involvement In Recent Elections; “We Live Here But We’re Not Americans”

Every year thousands of Satmar chassidim celebrate chaf aleph Kislev, the day the Vayoel Moshe of Satmar, z’tl, was saved from the Nazis. This year, the event was held on a smaller scale due to the pandemic.

During the event, the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg criticized the heavy involvement of Chareidi Jews in the recent U.S. elections. “Jews are drawn to US politics and have greatly breached the line between Yisrael and the nations. We need to understand that we’re in galus. We live here but we’re not Americans.”

“Rabbeinu [the Ba’al Vayoel Moshe] also used to say this. There was a Jew named R’ Dovid Eichler who once came for the Yamim Hanoraim from Yerushalayim and he told the Rebbe that he also came to collect money in America. On Parshas Vayishlach, R’ Dovid attended a Tish and the rebbe asked him “what are you doing here?”, to which he said “I came to America”. ‘It’s not America here. We have to remember: ‘Ki Ger Hayiti B’Eretz Nochriya.'” [I was a stranger in a foreign land].

