190,000 Ceiling Fans Recalled Because The Blades Detach And Fly Off

190,000+ ceiling fans are being recalled after customers report the blades fly off while spinning, striking people and causing property damage.

This recall involves Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fans in the following finishes: Matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. The fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and a remote control.

The firm has received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

The product was sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from April 2020 through October 2020 for about $150.

Consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fans. If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.