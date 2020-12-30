Louisiana Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow, 41, Dies From COVID-19

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, passed away this evening due to complications from COVID-19, his campaign manager Andrew Bautsch said.

Letlow, a Republican, was admitted into a Monroe Hospital on December 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus and was transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health on Tuesday, December 22, and placed in intensive care.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Phd., and two young children.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” Bautsch said.

“A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.”

Letlow had just turned 41 on December 6th. He was scheduled to be sworn in as a congressman in January.