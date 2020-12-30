VP Pence’s Final Visit To Israel Is Canceled

A final visit to Israel by US Vice President Mike Pence was canceled less than two weeks before his scheduled arrival, Ynet reported.

No reason was given for the cancellation.

Pence was reportedly scheduled to leave the US on January 6 on a multi-country trip, including Israel from January 10 to 13, a week before Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Earlier this month, Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) confirmed Pence’s visit, adding that it’s likely that a normalization deal will be announced during Pence’s trip.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel confirmed the cancellation of the visit.

