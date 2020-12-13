Pence To Visit Israel Prior To Biden’s Inauguration

Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence will visit Israel on January 13, a week before Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, Israel’s Army Radio reported on Sunday.

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) told Army Radio that it’s likely that a normalization deal will be announced during Pence’s trip.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien is visiting Israel on Sunday. He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon for discussions on Iran as well as on additional normalization deals.

According to Israeli media reports, additional countries will be added to the list of those normalizing ties with Israel prior to Trump leaving office.

The next country on the list is reportedly Oman and media reports on Sunday said that talks are also being held with a number of other countries in Africa and Asia.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)