Trump Supporter Fatally Shot Inside US Capitol Identified; Was 14-Year Air Force Veteran

The woman shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday has been identified as Ashli Babbit, a Trump supporter from San Diego, California.

The gunfire broke out shortly after a group of protesters stormed the building to protest the electoral certification of Joe Biden’s Presidential win.

According to KUSI, Babbit was a “14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service.”

She tweeted Tuesday and wrote, “Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!”

Babbit died from a gunshot wound to the chest–a round reportedly fired by a law enforcement officer. It was unclear exactly what provoked the officer to fire his weapon.

The tragic incident was caught on video. WARNING: Graphic Footage

Moment of gunfire inside US Capitol; CNN reports the woman is in critical condition pic.twitter.com/bT5jsqprmI — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) January 6, 2021

An investigation is ongoing.