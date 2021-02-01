NYC: DeBlasio Issues ‘Sate Of Emergency’ Restricting Non-Essential Travel

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a state of emergency on Sunday night that includes restricting non-emergency travel beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.

De Blasio made the announcement as the first hours of snowfall began to hit New York City. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast predicts over 20 inches of accumulation will hit Staten Island.

“Make no mistake: this storm will bring heavy snowfall, and it will make travel dangerous in every neighborhood in our city,” said de Blasio.

“New Yorkers should stay home, keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles, and let our plows work to keep us all safe,” said de Blasio. “This order will be mandatory at 6 a.m. tomorrow, and everyone should make necessary preparations this evening.”

