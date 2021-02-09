“What Do You Think We’re Going To Do, Pray?” Israeli Minister Asks

“What do you think we are going to do, pray?” Israeli minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) shot back at a question from his host during an interview with the German outlet Deutsche Welles last week, according to an Algemeiner report.

“Are you telling me that … Israel would go ahead with a strike on Iran without the sign-off by the United States?” asked Tim Sebastian.

“If there will be a new agreement that will endanger the very existence of the state of Israel – what do you think we are going to do, pray? No, we are going to defend ourselves in any way that will be effective,” Hanegbi asserted.

Hanegbi, a close confidant of Netanyahu who currently serves as the Minister of Settlement Affairs, added that an Israeli attack would definitely be a last resort and he is hoping the US and other world powers will “apply maximum pressure on Iran to change its behavior.”

“Five years passed and we still see the same behavior, the same terrorism encouragement, the same endorsement of radical groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and also Yemen,” Hanegbi continued.

“We have to change the policy – and it has to happen through a dialogue between Israel and the United States.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)