Names Of Rochester Officers In Pepper-Spray Of Girl Released

Rochester, New York, officials on Friday released the names of four white police officers who have been suspended or put on administrative leave in the wake of the pepper-spraying of a 9-year-old Black girl.

The Democrat & Chronicle reported that all of the named officers had been part of the Rochester Police Department for less than six years.

Officer Alexander Lombard, on the force for 2 1/2 years, has been suspended. The Democrat & Chronicle said he was the officer who sprayed a chemical irritant in the face of the upset girl as she was handcuffed in the back of a police car.

On administrative leave are Officer Chad Brady, on the force for 5 1/2 years; Officer Adam Bradstreet, serving for 4 1/2 years, and Officer Hannah Schneeberger, in the department for 3 1/2 years. An internal investigation is pending.

The city released the latest footage from the January incident on Thursday. The girl’s mother, Elba Pope, said she called police during an argument with her spouse, but asked officers to call mental health services when it became clear her fourth-grade daughter was headed for a meltdown.

Video shows officers restraining and scolding the screaming girl, telling her they are losing patience as they struggled in the snow to put her in the back of a police cruiser.

It was unclear why the city released the officers’ names. A call seeking comment was made to the city, as well as to the police union.

