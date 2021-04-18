Man Carrying Unloaded Rifle Arrested In Times Square Subway

A Ohio man has been arrested for openly carrying an unloaded, military-style rifle into a Times Square subway station.

Police say patrol officers stopped Saadiq Teague, 18, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, without incident after they spotted him on Friday with the weapon in the mezzanine of the station on West 42nd Street. They say he also was carrying ammunition in a bag and a piece of gear resembling a gas mask.

The incident was still under investigation, but police said there was no sign that Teague was an immediate threat to people in the area.

NEW: Man with unloaded rifle arrested by NYPD inside Times Square subway station. Saadiq Teague, 18, told cops he is from Ohio & thought it was legal for him to have the weapon separated from ammo. Teague had a loaded magazine and a gas mask in his backpack. Charges are pending. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 16, 2021

It wasn’t clear if Teague has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Teague was in custody at a midtown police station. He was charged with several weapons crimes and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

More details of the charges were not released.

(AP)