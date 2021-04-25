Audio Technology Alerts NYPD To Fatal Shooting

Police responding to audio technology that detects the sound of gunshots have found a person shot dead on a New York City street.

The NYPD said on Saturday that the shooting happened around midnight in the south Bronx.

Police said the ShotSpotter system alerted them to the gunfire. They said officers who responded found a 35-year-old man with fatal wounds to the head and torso.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

There were no arrests.

ShotSpotter is an advanced system of sensors, algorithms and artificial intelligence that detects, locates and alerts police to gunshots in real time. Sensors typically are attached to buildings and lampposts.

Software constantly analyzes audio signals for potential gunshots, filtering out ambient background noise.

(AP)