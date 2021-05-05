A Note on Fundraising Integrity In Wake Of Meron Tragedy

The Following press release was issued by Avi Kehat of The Chesed Fund.

—

Recently, someone rushed to judge a Fundraiser that was using The Chesed Fund platform, mislabeling it as fraudulent among other baseless accusations. We researched the Fundraiser further and presented the evidence to the individual, who promptly retracted his original statement.

We are painfully saddened if any legitimate fundraisers or people in need were negatively impacted by this event.

At the same time, we pride ourselves in our platform’s security and integrity, and will only work upstanding organizations and individuals.

We welcome public scrutiny on all our campaigns, as this is a crucial aspect of the community helping us ensure that all fundraisers, foundations, and organizations utilizing the Chesed Fund platform are reliable, upstanding, and honest.

We understand that as a whole, our platform can be a conduit to so much good, yet all it takes is a single bad apple to tarnish the reputation of many. This is why we rely on the public’s participation to help weed out any problematic exceptions.

If you see something that does not look right, we encourage you to contact us and we will take swift action when necessary. We will never share your information with the Fundraiser and confidentiality will always be honored.

As always, we remain committed to our original mission, providing all legitimate fundraisers with the tools they need to fundraise and to further help those in need.

Wishing us all much hatzlacha,

Avi Kehat

Founder, The Chesed Fund