HaRav Edelstein To Parents: “The Niftar Is Happy Now In The Yeshivah Shel Maaleh”

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein sent a consolation letter to the Chiyut family, who lost their son Yedidya, z’l, in the Meron disaster.

After writing Hamakom Yenacheim Eschem, the Rosh Yeshivah wrote: “We should know that the niftar is happy now in the Yeshivah shel Maaleh, and it’s good for him there because he was mezakeh the rabbim through his death, and many were aroused to do teshuvah and maasim tovim.”

“Of course we mourn what is missing and there are feelings of loss, and this is natural and appropriate, and that’s what aveilus is for.”

“But there is no need to feel tzaar but to know and believe that everything is in the hands of Shamayim and everything Hashem does is for the good.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)