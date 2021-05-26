Israel’s Peace Partner Morocco Congratulates Hamas On Gaza “Victory”

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, who signed the normalization agreement with Israel, congratulated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on the “victory of the Palestinian people” in Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Othmani sent a letter to Haniyeh on Saturday expressing his congratulations on “the victory achieved by the Palestinian people and the supreme resistance after the ceasefire agreement between the factions of the resistance and the Zionist entity.”

In December 2020, after Morocco signed the normalization agreement with Israel, Othmani slammed Trump’s peace plan as well as the “Israeli efforts” to “Judaize” Jerusalem.

“We also adopt this principle [in the government], with our constant emphasis on rejecting the Deal of the Century, and all violations of the Israeli occupation authorities, especially the recent attempts to Judaize Jerusalem,” he said.

“The Moroccan position, in general, remains constantly supportive of the Palestinian cause.”

