Ashkenazi: White House Working On Additional Normalization Deals

The Biden administration is actively working to foster diplomatic ties between Israel and additional Arab states, Foreign Minister Gabi said on Tuesday in a press briefing summing up his term as foreign minister.

“The Biden administration fully adopted the Abraham Accords and are eager to expand them,” Ashkenazi said.

Former US ambassador Dan Shapiro may be appointed by the Biden administration as a Middle East envoy to oversee the continuation of the Abraham Accords.

However, since the Biden administration does not use the term “Abraham Accords,” the new deals will be called normalization agreements.

Ashkenazi added that relations with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco are speeding along and have passed the test of endurance through Operation Guardian of the Walls – the first Israeli-Palestinian conflict to occur following the establishment of the Abraham Accords. The relations with these countries are “irreversible,” Ashkenazi said.

Ashkenazi is one of the founders of the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, established by former White House adviser Jared Kushner, and he said he will be active in the institute’s activities after he leaves office.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)