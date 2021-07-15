CLOSE CALL: Iron Dome Almost Downed Israeli F-15 During Conflict With Gaza

An Iron Dome missile just barely missed downing an Israeli F-15 during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The incident was confirmed by the Israel Air Force.

Accounts differ on how the incident occurred, with one report saying that the Iron Dome interceptor missile was fired at a rocket from Gaza but somehow locked onto an Israeli fighter jet instead. Iron Dome operators immediately realized what occurred and detonated the interceptor seconds before it hit the jet. It was such a close call that shrapnel from the interceptor hit the jet, slightly damaging it, but fortunately, the pilots were able to land safely.

According to another report, the interceptor was deliberately fired at the fighter jet, misidentifying it as a rocket launched from Gaza.

“This was a complex incident, during which the Air Force was required to intercept thousands of rockets while simultaneously attacking Gaza,” an IDF spokesman said. “The incident is under investigation in order to improve and continue to carry out simultaneous defense and attack missions for the safety of the residents of Israel.”

