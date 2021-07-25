Iranian, Hezbollah Commanders Killed In Attacks Attributed To Israel

Hezbollah military commander, Imad al-Amin, was killed on Thursday by an Israeli airstrike in western Syria, Al-Arabiya reported on Motzei Shabbos.

Hezbollah confirmed on its Telegram account that Al-Amin was killed while carrying out “jihad duties” but did not provide details.

Additionally, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Sayed Ahmed Quereshi, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, was killed in Syria under mysterious circumstances.

Two Israeli airstrikes in Syria were reported last week.

Russian weapons systems in Syria intercepted seven out of the eight missiles allegedly fired by Israel, according to a Russian source quoted by Kan News.

