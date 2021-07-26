Israeli Woman Who Crossed Into Syria Sentenced To 8 Month Jail Sentence

The Israeli woman from Kiryat Sefer who crossed the border into Syria in February and was returned with the aid of Moscow was sentenced to eight months of prison on Monday by the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court.

“The court accepted our arguments that the young woman’s unique circumstances should be taken into account and sentenced her to a moderate and proportionate prison sentence,” the woman’s attorneys stated. “We hope she can put the incident behind her and have a fresh start after her release.”

The woman, 25, was indicted in March for infiltrating enemy territory and attempting to infiltrate enemy territory.

While she was in Syria, interrogators requested that she lead them to an IDF outpost in order to capture Israeli soldiers but she refused. Following her interrogation, she was imprisoned in a Damascus jail and held for 16 days.

