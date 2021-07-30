Bennett: “Lockdowns Cost Israel 2 Billion NIS Last Year, Will Try To Avoid Them As Best We Can”

Following the publication of a public opinion poll that showed the public disapproving of the government’s actions to fight covid, Prime Minister Bennett presented his plan to slow the rising number of cases of the Coronavirus in Israel. Bennett attacked the previous government for its actions during the pandemic.

“We have not upheld the actions of the previous government. If they were still in power now, there would be lockdowns and regulations that would curtail all parts of society and our day-to-day lives. However, our strategy is different and clear, we need to save lives while preserving the regular routine of everyone’s life,” the Prime Minister said. “My goal is to keep businesses, schools, and cultural centers, open, and learn how to live with them and the Coronavirus side-by-side. I want to avoid implementing lockdowns as much as possible. The lockdowns of the previous government cost the country 2 billion NIS”

Bennett continued, “With this lost money we could have built 100 hospitals or we could have provided free child care and education from kindergarten all the way through college. The municipality is doing everything in its power to stop the virus and making sure that a surge like this doesn’t happen again.”

Bennett mentioned that the government okayed the sale of self-taken Coronavirus tests and they will be available next week in pharmacies.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)