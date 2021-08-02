TONIGHT! FREE NIGHT OUT! Flatbush Hatzolah To Play Major Baseball Game Against NYPD In Coney Island MCU Park

Excitement is building in Brooklyn, as a major ballgame will be held on Monday night. As YWN has reported in the past, Flatbush Hatzolah has been playing weekly summer baseball games against various NYC agencies – such as NYPD and FDNY to foster a spirit of camaraderie and friendship. These ball games have successfully enhanced the unique relationship between the various agencies and Hatzoloh, and gives all a chance to “get out of the work uniform” and further enhance the important partnerships and understanding that the community can really count on. While always competitive, the games have been enjoyed by all.

But the highlight of the summer games for all will most definitely be Monday evening August, 2, when thousands will gather to the smell of kosher hot dogs, cut grass and the sounds of cheering crowds at the world famous Coney Island MCU Park – as the NYPD will “play ball” against Hatzolah. The game was organized by the NYPD PBBS and Flatbush Hatzolah, and will be open to the public.

This game will be totally free – thanks to gracious sponsors – and thousands will be grabbing the tickets, on a first come first serve basis. The stadium holds around 5,000 people.

Recently retired NYPD Deputy Chief Charles “Chucky” Scholl who has been a major force behind these games, is being honored at the game.

Gates open at 5:30PM, and the opening pitch will be at 6:30PM.

MCU Park is located on Surf Avenue at West 16th Street in Coney Island.