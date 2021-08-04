HaRav Kanievsky: “Target Population Must Receive 3rd Vaccine”

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky on Monday instructed representatives of the Dan district administration and the directors of the Chareidi department of Clalit (an HMO) that the target populations for the booster vaccine must be vaccinated.

As the Delta variant surges even among those unvaccinated, Israel’s Health Ministry determined that at-risk populations and those over 60 should receive a booster vaccine to increase their level of immunity.

After the decision was made, Dan district and Clalit officials, including senior physicians, visited the home of HaRav Chaim and explained the medical background of the decision. HaRav Chaim paskened that the third vaccine should be administered and emphasized that those at-risk and over 60 must receive the booster shot.

Israel began a campaign to administer the booster shots on Sunday and as of Monday, 45,000 people were vaccinated for the third time.

