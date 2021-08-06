Pig Skulls Found On Kever Of Reb Nachman’s Daughter In Ukraine

The kever of Sora, the daughter of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, was found by Breslover chassidim earlier this week in a state of desecration, with the matzeivah completely destroyed and body parts of pigs placed next to it, especially pig skulls, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The kever is located in the city of Kremenchug, Ukraine.

Rav Avraham Chazin, a Breslover askan, told Kikar: “Following the shocking incident, I spoke with a senior official from the Association of Jewish Communities of Ukraine. He was appalled by the shocking images and immediately contacted the local police. From my experience in the past with the association, every similar incident has been dealt with immediately and successfully.”

“This isn’t the first time anti-Semites desecrated her grave,” Chazin added.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)