NJ Man Gets 7 Years In Stabbing Of 2 Men At Jersey Shore

Authorities say a New Jersey man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the stabbing of two New York men during a Labor Day beach brawl at the Jersey Shore last year.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office said 19-year-old Juwan Roman of Newark was sentenced Friday according to the terms of an earlier plea agreement. He will be required to serve 85 percent of the term before being eligible for parole.

Roman pleaded guilty in May to two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons offense. He was 17 when the Sept. 7 fight occurred in Point Pleasant Beach but eventually agreed to allow the case to be moved to adult court in exchange for prosecutors dropping attempted murder charges.

Authorities said Roman and the two victims were fighting over a girl, though further details were not disclosed. The two victims —- residents of West Haverstraw, New York who were 18 and 22 at the time — had multiple stab wounds but have since recovered, authorities said.

(AP)