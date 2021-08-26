As IDF Bolsters Troops, Snipers, Hamas Holds Another Violent Riot On Gazan Border

Over a thousand Arabs held another Hamas-sponsored riot by the Gazan security fence on Wednesday evening.

In the wake of the severe incident during the riot on Shabbos, when a Border Police sniper was critically injured after Arabs stormed the fence, the IDF bolstered its forces on the border ahead of the riot, including an armored company and an additional sniper unit.

An investigation launched after the incident found that snipers positioned at a distance from the barrier to provide cover for soldiers closer to the border only shot occasionally, which allowed Arabs to slowly approach the barrier. The IDF clarified the guidelines for future incidents.

The investigation also found that the tear gas grenades dropped by drones during the riot on Shabbos had no effect on the rioters due to strong winds.

Israel has also initiated construction work to expand the Gazan security barrier to provide more protection for soldiers.

If Hamas raises generations of children to be violent, how will we ever achieve peace? Hamas encourages women and children to participate in violent riots along Gaza’s border with Israel. These children should be taught to value peace, not hatred. pic.twitter.com/BJ4EgZWLg8 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 24, 2021

1000+ rioters and demonstrators gathered along the security fence in Gaza today. Rioters hurled explosive devices and burned tires. Our troops responded with riot dispersal means. We hold Hamas responsible for endangering civilians and are prepared to protect Israel. pic.twitter.com/GXqFnQPwoh — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2021

