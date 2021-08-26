As IDF Bolsters Troops, Snipers, Hamas Holds Another Violent Riot On Gazan Border

Protesters take cover next to tires on fire near the fence of Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana); Training for hate and terrorism in the Gaza Strip begins at a young age. (IDF spokesperson)

Over a thousand Arabs held another Hamas-sponsored riot by the Gazan security fence on Wednesday evening.

In the wake of the severe incident during the riot on Shabbos, when a Border Police sniper was critically injured after Arabs stormed the fence, the IDF bolstered its forces on the border ahead of the riot, including an armored company and an additional sniper unit.

An investigation launched after the incident found that snipers positioned at a distance from the barrier to provide cover for soldiers closer to the border only shot occasionally, which allowed Arabs to slowly approach the barrier. The IDF clarified the guidelines for future incidents.

The investigation also found that the tear gas grenades dropped by drones during the riot on Shabbos had no effect on the rioters due to strong winds.

Israel has also initiated construction work to expand the Gazan security barrier to provide more protection for soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)