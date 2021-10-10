Amb. Erdan Visits George Bush, Gifts Him With Painting Of His Father At Kosel

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan, who visited Texas last week for a number of meetings and events, met with former President George Bush and gave him a special gift.

“During my visit to Texas, I met with former US President George W. Bush and thanked him for his support of Israel,” Erdan wrote on Twitter. “Since the president is a painter and appreciates art, I brought him a painting of his father the president davening at the Kosel, which was painted by Israeli artist Nimrod Ron.”

“I wished the president that the painting will always remind us of the power of prayer and the eternal covenant between Israel and the United States.”

בביקורי בטקסס נפגשתי עם נשיא ארה״ב לשעבר ג׳ורג׳ בוש והודיתי לו על תמיכתו בישראל. כיוון שהנשיא חובב אומנות ומצייר, הבאתי לו ציור של אביו הנשיא מתפלל בכותל, אותו צייר האמן הישראלי נמרוד רון.

איחלתי לנשיא שהציור יזכיר לנו תמיד את כוחה של התפילה ואת הברית הנצחית בין ישראל לארה״ב. pic.twitter.com/D8KFhKxv6j — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 10, 2021

Ambassador Erdan also met former Vice President Mike Pence on his trip to Texas and met with the heads of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and attended a gala dinner hosted by the Israel Allies Foundation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)