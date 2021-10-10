Amb. Erdan Visits George Bush, Gifts Him With Painting Of His Father At Kosel

Amb. Gilad Erdan with former President George Bush. (Gilad Erdan Twitter)

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan, who visited Texas last week for a number of meetings and events, met with former President George Bush and gave him a special gift.

“During my visit to Texas, I met with former US President George W. Bush and thanked him for his support of Israel,” Erdan wrote on Twitter. “Since the president is a painter and  appreciates art, I brought him a painting of his father the president davening at the Kosel, which was painted by Israeli artist Nimrod Ron.”

“I wished the president that the painting will always remind us of the power of prayer and the eternal covenant between Israel and the United States.”

Ambassador Erdan also met former Vice President Mike Pence on his trip to Texas and met with the heads of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and attended a gala dinner hosted by the Israel Allies Foundation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)