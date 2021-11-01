IT HAPPENED: 24,000+ NYC Police, Firefighters, Sanitation Workers Placed On Unpaid Leave Due to Vaccine Mandate

Over 24,000 New York City employees, including thousands of police officers, firefighters, and sanitation workers are not at their jobs today due to Mayor Bill de Blasio Covid-19 vaccine mandate, which went into effect Monday morning.

The unpaid leave designations of so many first responders have many New Yorkers concerned about what impact they will have on response time for the NYPD and NYFD, whose departments are now severely understaffed.

“That’s the question everyone is asking: How many more minutes will it take to respond, how many more lives will be lost as a result?” a cop in Manhattan wondered.

“There’s a correlation between time and mortality that a lot of people in City Hall don’t understand,” the officer added. “Unfortunately, the only way they’re going to get the message is by seeing the numbers rise and rise. And seeing how crime is already on the rise, they really need to look at their priorities and decide if this is a good idea, and they need to do it soon.”

Mass retirements are expected to take place in both the NYPD and NYFD due to the mandates, with police officers and firefighters preferring retirement over being forced to be administered a vaccine they don’t believe they need.

An even larger segment of NYC’s first responders have chosen to be placed on unpaid leave rather than get jabbed, including over 8,000 members of the NYPD, 3,7000 FDNY employees including firefighters and EMTs, and nearly 2,000 sanitation workers.

{YWN World Headquarters – NYC}