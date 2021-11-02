SHOCK: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Told Cops To Open Fire On Jan. 6 Protesters

In a stunning revelation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, reportedly told Capitol Hill police to fire their weapons at protesters storming the Capitol on January 6th.

“What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them,” Graham told Capitol police officials. “We give you guns for a reason. Use them.”

Graham’s office confirmed that the senator had indeed told police to shoot at pro-Trump protesters, calling the quotes “accurate.”

According to the report, Senator Graham also phoned Ivanka Trump multiple times throughout the incident and gave suggestions to her over what President Trump should publicly say.

A House select committee is currently investigating the storming of the Capitol, and at least five former Trump staffers have already interviewed with committee investigators. Trump has launched a legal effort to block the committee from reviewing phone call logs and documents relating to the incident, citing executive privilege.

