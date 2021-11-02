De Blasio Gearing Up For Bid To Become NY Governor

Despite being despised by a majority of New Yorkers, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has his eyes set on spreading his goodness to the entire state, and today he took a significant step in the direction.

De Blasio on Monday filed paperwork with the New York State Board of Elections requesting permission to form a committee named New Yorkers for a Fair Future, a first step towards a possible run for governor.

Once authorized, the creation of the committee would also de Blasio to begin fundraising for a statewide campaign, and specifically for a run for governor.

Hizzoner has reportedly been telling his inner circle that he has already made up his mind about running in the Democratic primary for governor, but his prospects of winning are dim, according to most analysts.

De Blasio would be challenging current Governor Kathy Hochul for the Democratic nomination for governor, as well as Attorney General Letitia James, who is herself running for the governorship after exposing former disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomp as a predator.

“I don’t know whether or not [de Blasio’s] many trips to Cuba and his love for far left policies will bode well in a statewide primary,” said Democratic strategist J.C. Polanco.

Besides for Hochul, James, and de Blasio, other Democrats considering a bid for New York governor include Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Nassau County Congressman Tom Suozzi.

On the Republican side, Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, and Andrew Giuliani have all officially jumped into the race. Zeldin is considered the favorite to win the nomination.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)