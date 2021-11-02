Teacher Arrested After Assaulting Student Who Criticized Her ‘Teacher of the Year’ Award

Way to prove your critics wrong.

An educator was arrested and charged for child abuse just two days after being named “Teacher of the Year.” The abuse? Hitting a student who criticized her receiving the award.

Caroline Melanie Lee, 60, a Florida educator, was labeled “Teacher of the Year” by the Duval County Public Schools last Wednesday and then arrested Friday for punching a student in the nose.

The student reportedly made the egregious error of reading a comments thread that questioned Lee being given the award and accused her of using the N-word in class.

According to a complaint filed by the girl, the teacher ordered her into a vacant classroom and then began slapping, punching, kicking and verbally abusing the offending student who dared question how wonderful she really is.

The school said that “Teacher of the Year” Lee has been removed from classrooms, “and will not return,” pending judicial and internal school procedures.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)