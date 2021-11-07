NYC Mayor-Elect Adams: I Will End Mask Mandates in Schools

Calling himself “conservative” on public safety, NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams said Sunday that he wants to end mask mandates in school upon becoming mayor, saying he’s concerned that masks are inhibiting children from engaging in social interactions and making friends.

“If we can find a safe way to do it, I look forward to getting rid of the mask,” Adams told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Part of the socialization of a child is that smile. Not being able to see the smiles of our children has a major impact.”

“But it must be done with the science so we don’t go back to closing our city down,” Adams added.

Adams’ comments stand in stark contrast to current Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said just this past Thursday that there is no end in sight for the forced masking of children in schools.

“I would say, as a general view, that out of an abundance of caution, I would keep the masks in place, at least in the short term because they’ve really worked, because the kids have adapted to them well, the adults have adapted to them well,” de Blasio said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)