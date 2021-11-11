SICKENING: Anti-Semites Turn Haverstraw Town Hearing into Hate Conference [SEE THE VIDEO]

A sickening display of anti-Semitism was showcased at a public hearing in the town of Haverstraw, NY (near Monsey) last night, when a bigot got up and made incredibly shocking and hateful comments about the Jews of the town.
The incident came during at a town hearing during which a variance was being considered for a property upon which Jews are planning to build a shul.
During the public comments section, a man who self-identified as Nick Collela of 45 River Glen Drive, got up to give his two cents about the Jews.
Collela went on a tirade against the proposed building of the shul, looking for every possible complaint he could use – from garbage cans in the street to Hatzolah showing up to emergencies – to somehow get the shul’s request for approval denied.
Then came Collela’s most sickening comment.
“There is a certain sect of people that tend to walk in the street, and nobody is wearing any reflective gear,” the anti-Semite said. “So, if I run one of them over – and of course I’m gonna back over them again…”
The bigot was then ordered to back off the microphone by the shocked officials, but the man kept going on his anti-Semitic rant. He finally left the podium after a police officer approached him and ordered him away.
As the officials tried to regroup and get the hearing back in order, a woman noticed a Jewish man videoing the proceedings. She then “danced” towards the camera in a clearly mocking way, and then unleashed a threat on the Jewish man, who was well within his legal right to video the hearing.
“Video me and I’ll have you arrested,” she said. “You have to give me permission to video me. You have permission?”
A woman who had in the meantime walked up to the podium complained about the man videoing the proceedings, and after the officials explained that he was allowed to, she said, “of course, they’re allowed to do whatever they want.”
The Haverstraw Police Department has been notified of the incident, with YWN told that they plan on paying a visit to Mr. Collela.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
It’s a very old tasteless joke, based on the observation that accidentally running someone over is “cheaper” than injuring them.
I’m thrilled that the author of this article has never experienced actual antisemitism.
Sounds like your average day in the Monsey and surrounding areas.
Has anything really changed?
I do wish people would wear reflective material at night, though.
“So, if I run one of them over – and of course I’m gonna back over them again…” This is a clear threat and a clear bias crime. However, the law is not going to stop Mr. Colella’s genocidal cravings unless someone files an actual police complaint. Without an official police complaint the police will not do anything more than tell the bigot to be careful in his future public expression, and he will still posses his driving license and possible firearms, free to act upon his threat. Every visibly religious Jew that was present at the meeting, please file an official police complaint with the local police, another complaint with the NY AG, and another federal complaint with the Department of Justice. Every person should file their own set of complaints. Each complaint should state exactly what happened, which was a bias crime intimidation; don’t agree to any report other than a bias crime. If you were at the meeting, please dedicate an hour of your time, and save lives by making sure that Mr. Colella will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and will have taken away his driver license and his firearms.
Sorry but if you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. If you continue to antagonize these people, yes, antagonize, I said it, this is the way they will talk. I live here a very long time, almost 50 years, and we are destroying this neighborhood. These people were here longer and we are taking over the place. He probably sees what we are doing to Monsey and doesn’t want it to happen to Haverstraw. You have to be crazy to try and drive around the town of Ramapo at any time of day. Place is a zoo! Growing up, I never heard a horn. No one beeped unless it was an emergency. These days its Brooklyn with horns at every hour, even early in the morning. Say what you want about me but I don’t blame him.
The deranged man moved from Bensonhurst in 2014 to a hamlet Thiells NY.
Forshayer:
I imagined Mike Levin screaming “I said it” when youwrote those words…
Here’s an idea.
Let the Rabbonim teach their kehillos about nizkay shechainim, basic decency, and kiddush Hashem. Standing up and telling yidden to please look around and think about your neighbors shouldn’t always be met with a the charge of ‘dee ante semit vos du bist’.
This is how every petition of this sort begins….. the haters come out of the woodwork and self identify… What is surprising is that there were so few of them
Forshayer, the problem is not “talking”, but a bias crime intimidation, which is a state and a federal crime.
As far as “destroying the neighborhood”, our community does not bring in narcotics and violent crime to the neighborhood, and the neighborhood home values only go up when the religious Jews move in. Any issue of overbuilding in Monsey and Lakewood was done by a few individuals on the zoning boards and by a few greedy developers, and the community is not responsible for these individuals. Keep in mind, that the white old-timers made a conscious decision not to procreate, and to have 1.5 children and a dog. As a result their population is dropping down and consequently new ethnic groups are purchasing homes that the white old-timers sell upon going into nursing homes or passing away. Therefore, given a choice between drug addicts newly arrived from the south border and a religious Jewish family moving next door to you, who would you choose if you were a rational person?! Please stop justifying this irrational hatred of Jews.
What we think of the blacks, they think of the jews. Its a sad reality that all ultra orthodox neighborhoods are noisy, messy, people are rude, impatient and obnoxious. Traffic everywhere, school bus drivers honking and driving like maniacs. Do you blame these people for hating jews?