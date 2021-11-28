RELAX: Omicron, the New Variant Scaring Everyone, Has Mild Symptoms

While the world loses its mind over Omicron, the new strain of Covid-19 that is the most-mutated version of the virus yet and might be vaccine resistant, everyone would probably be better off if they took a step back, drew in a deep breath, and relaxed.

Why?

Because the doctor who first sounded the alarm about the variant says that it has “unsual but mild” symptoms, and simply suggested that it was a new variant because her patients were showing atypical symptoms. That doesn’t mean it’s more dangerous. So relax.

“Their symptoms were so different and so mild from those I had treated before,” said Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association, said, in explaining why she suspected a new variant.

“It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well,” Coetzee said. “So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer the loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home.”

The new variant doesn’t appear to pose much of any risk to healthy people; the concern is rather that it could be worse for people who have comorbidities or are immunocompromised.

