SHOCK REPORT: Mossad Recruited Iranian Scientists to Blow Up Nuclear Facility

Israeli spy agency Mossad recruited a covert team of Iranian nuclear scientists to carry out an attack that destroyed one of the ayatollah-led regime’s most secure nuclear facilities.

A number of nuclear scientists – some reports suggest as many as 10 – were approached by Israeli agents in April and agreed on a plan to destroy a centrifuge hall located deep underground at the Natanz nuclear facility. The scientists reportedly did not realize that they were working with the Mossad, believing instead that they were working for international dissident groups.

At least some of the explosives used in the attack were dropped into the nuclear complex by a drone and taken by the scientists, while additional explosives were smuggled into the facility in food boxes.

Upon being detonated, the destruction wrought havoc on the Iranian plant, destroying some 90% of the plant’s centrifuges and knocking the plant offline for as many as 9 months.

The revelation is part of a group of astounding operations that took place across an 11-month period, during which Iran’s nuclear program suffered devastating sabotage strikes.

Other recent revelations include a claim that the Mossad high explosives in building materials at Natanz in 2019 and detonated them in 2020; a second claim that the Mossad sneaked a quadcopter piece by piece into Iran, which it then used to launch missile strikes at the Karaj nuclear plant; and that the assaults on Iran’s nuclear program were carried out by Israel alone, rather than in conjunction with the United States.

The operations noted above reportedly involved a team of over 1,000 spies, analysts and technicians, as well as dozens of agents on the ground in Iran, with planning taking place over 18 months.

