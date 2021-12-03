House Passes Stopgap Funding Patch As Friday Shutdown Looms

The House passed a continuing resolution that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure on to the Senate, where a shutdown scare awaits.

A group of conservative senators continues to threaten objections unless the Senate takes a simple-majority vote on defunding President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on U.S. businesses. If a single senator insists on maximum debate time, the federal government would shut down at least over the weekend.

Although disruptive, such a short funding lapse would not have major consequences for federal agencies or employees.

(AP)