House Passes Stopgap Funding Patch As Friday Shutdown Looms

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The House passed a continuing resolution that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure on to the Senate, where a shutdown scare awaits.

A group of conservative senators continues to threaten objections unless the Senate takes a simple-majority vote on defunding President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on U.S. businesses. If a single senator insists on maximum debate time, the federal government would shut down at least over the weekend.

Although disruptive, such a short funding lapse would not have major consequences for federal agencies or employees.

(AP)