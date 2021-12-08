COWARDS: Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Won’t Take Position on Court Packing

Joe Biden’s 34-member Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously to approve and send their final report to the president after 8 months of considering whether court packing – adding more judges to the Supreme Court – is a good or bad idea.

Instead of coming out with a conclusion, the commission’s 288-page report simply gives a summary of the arguments for and against a number of issues ranging from court packing to judicial term limits to various elements of court practice.

The commission stated that “given the size and nature of the Commission and the complexity of the issue addressed,” they are unable to give a concrete opinion on the court packing issue.

“No serious person, in either major political party, suggests court packing as a means of overturning disliked Supreme Court decisions, whether the decision in question is Roe v. Wade or Citizens United,” they wrote.

“Scholars could say, until very recently, that even as compared to other court reform efforts, ‘court-packing’ is especially out of bounds. This is part of the convention of judicial independence.”

“The commission takes no position on the validity or strength of these claims,” the commission wrote, adding that their non-stance is “mirroring the broader public debate” in which there is “profound disagreement.”

