WATCH HER WEEP: Hillary Clinton Reveals What She Would Have Said In Her 2016 Victory Speech

Hillary Clinton has revealed what she was planning to tell Americans in her victory speech after her expected beatdown of Donald Trump in 2016 – a victory that never occurred.

“I’ve never shared this with anybody,” the now 74-year-old Clinton said in a Wednesday interview with NBC’s “Today.”

“I’ve never read this out loud. But it helps to encapsulate who I am, what I believe in and what my hopes were for the kind of country that I want for grandchildren and that I want for the world,” she said.

Watch below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)